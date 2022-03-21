Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 186,428 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of CAE worth $90,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CAE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.62 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.