Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $144,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

