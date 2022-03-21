Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $137.69 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,051,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

