Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $160,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.38. 1,080,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.24 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

