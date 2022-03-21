Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,275,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,088,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $149,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.43. 8,580,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

