Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $49,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

