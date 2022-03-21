Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

ETN stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

