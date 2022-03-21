Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,088,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $149,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

