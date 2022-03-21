Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $13.20 on Friday, hitting $579.88. 2,278,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

