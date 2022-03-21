Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 210,737 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,737 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $104,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

