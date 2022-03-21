Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 444,525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 20,708,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.