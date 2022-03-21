Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,268 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $806,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981,334. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

