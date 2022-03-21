S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.23% from the company’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on S&T in a report on Monday.

ETR:SANT traded up €0.63 ($0.69) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €14.53 ($15.97). 458,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.97. S&T has a one year low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a one year high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company has a market cap of $960.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.22.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

