Sabal Trust CO Acquires 783 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

