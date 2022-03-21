Sabal Trust CO Acquires 937 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VNQ stock remained flat at $$106.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,794,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

