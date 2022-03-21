Sabal Trust CO Has $259,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day moving average is $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

