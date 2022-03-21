Sabal Trust CO Has $539,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,953. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.