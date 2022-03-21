Sabal Trust CO Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.18. 15,998,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,293. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

