Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,807 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,368,628. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

