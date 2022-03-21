Sabal Trust CO Sells 5,206 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

