Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

