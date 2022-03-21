SAFE DEAL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,538.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $231,538.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,768,489 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,102 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

