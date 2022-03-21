SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

SAIL opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

