Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($49.45) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded down €1.40 ($1.54) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €37.74 ($41.47). The company had a trading volume of 431,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.