Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.71. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,807 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
