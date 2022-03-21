Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.