Sciencast Management LP Has $423,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

