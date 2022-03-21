Sciencast Management LP Invests $442,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

