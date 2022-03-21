Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH opened at $107.29 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,474 shares of company stock worth $47,588,291 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

