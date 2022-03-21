Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in UGI by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UGI by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

