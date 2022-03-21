Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,027 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 219,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.