SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Monday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $150.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA traded as low as $118.26 and last traded at $118.26. 7,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,073,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.54.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.