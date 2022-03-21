Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
