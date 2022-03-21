Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.73).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,273.75 ($16.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,292.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.26. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £237.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.