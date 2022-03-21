Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.73).

Several brokerages have commented on STB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.67) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.69) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,283.75 ($16.69) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,269.26. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.47). The stock has a market cap of £239.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.42.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.