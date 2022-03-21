Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 146,025 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

