Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 146,025 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.