Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $995,000 Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

FWAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

