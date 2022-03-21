Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTFU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

