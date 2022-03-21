Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

RNP stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

