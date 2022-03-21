Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

