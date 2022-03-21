Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

