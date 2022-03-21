SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

