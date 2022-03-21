SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

