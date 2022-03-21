SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0007 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $66,055.18 and $3.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

