Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 284.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 919.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 479.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.7% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

