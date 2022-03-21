Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of FOUR traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 22,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,264. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

