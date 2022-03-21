Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

LON:JD opened at GBX 151.05 ($1.96) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

