Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,376,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

