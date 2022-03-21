Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 640 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 1,076,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

