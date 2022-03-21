Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.59 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

